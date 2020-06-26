Man, 60, arrested in Kaimuki after altercation with friend involving knife and beer bottle

Honolulu police arrested a 60-year-old man after he allegedly struck a 50-year-old man with a beer bottle and threatened him with a knife in Kaimuki.

The two men, described as friends, were involved in an argument at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said the suspect struck the victim in the leg with a beer bottle, brandished a knife and threatened him.

The suspect left the scene but later returned and physically assaulted him.

Police arrested the 60-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree assault.