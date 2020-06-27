Wahiawa McDonald’s closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the McDonald’s in Wahiawa has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said.
McDonald’s spokeswoman Lindsay Rainey said the restaurant closed June 18 for a deep clean in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Additionally, we identified and reached out to any restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employees who contracted the virus,” she said in a statement.
