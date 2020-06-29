Hawaii sees 2 new coronavirus cases as statewide total infections hit 900

Hawaii recorded two new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 900, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases are on Oahu.

Health officials also said they removed one Maui case from the statewide total “as a result of updated information.”

Today’s number of new cases is the lowest since June 8. In the last three weeks, Hawaii has seen an uptick in new infections as state and county officials loosened some restrictions as they tried to reopen Hawaii’s devastated economy.

As of today, 160 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 722 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Three new release cases on Oahu were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 80% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 18, with 12 of the deaths on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 638 on Oahu, 122 in Maui County, 87 on Hawaii island, and 37 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 16 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 111 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 110 hospitalizations in the state, 82 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 505 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. Kauai has 16 active infections, while the Big Island has three.

Of the more than 77,743 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 588 new test results in today’s tally.

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii has seen 257 new confirmed cases so far in June.

