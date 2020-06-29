Man, 19, arrested by police after Nanakuli robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Nanakuli.
Police said the perpetrator confronted a 28-year-old woman at her residence at about 4 p.m. Sunday, brandished a gun and demanded her property.
The suspect fled before officers arrived. no items were taken from the home and no injuries were reported.
Patrol officers located the suspect shortly after and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.