Man, 19, arrested by police after Nanakuli robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Nanakuli.

Police said the perpetrator confronted a 28-year-old woman at her residence at about 4 p.m. Sunday, brandished a gun and demanded her property.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. no items were taken from the home and no injuries were reported.

Patrol officers located the suspect shortly after and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.