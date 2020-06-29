Molokai firefighters contain 40-acre brush fire

Firefighters battled a brush fire that scorched 40 acres on Molokai on Sunday.

Crews responded to the blaze in the area of 3213 Maunaloa Highway in Ho’olehua at about 11:30 a.m., according to a Maui Fire Department news release.

Ground and air personnel brought the fire under control around 12:35 p.m. MFD said no structures sustained damage and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters monitored the area for flare-ups throughout the night.

The cause of the brush fire is unknown at this time.