Molokai firefighters contain 40-acre brush fire

Firefighters battled a brush fire that scorched 40 acres on Molokai on Sunday.
Crews responded to the blaze in the area of 3213 Maunaloa Highway in Ho’olehua at about 11:30 a.m., according to a Maui Fire Department news release.
Ground and air personnel brought the fire under control around 12:35 p.m. MFD said no structures sustained damage and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters monitored the area for flare-ups throughout the night.
The cause of the brush fire is unknown at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.