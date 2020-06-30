Hawaii records 18 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 917

Hawaii saw 18 new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 917, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases include 15 on Oahu, one each on Kauai and Maui, and one that is pending identification of island of residency.

Health officials said they also removed one Oahu case from the statewide count today “as a result of updated information.”

Kauai County officials said the new Garden Isle case is part of the same cluster as 16 other recent cases, and is part of one of the three households that each have had several positive cases this month.

They said Kauai’s current cluster is associated with group gatherings. Kauai officials noted that all active cases on the island are in isolation and their close contacts are in quarantine.

Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami echoed other state and local officials about being cautious over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

“As we approach the 4th of July holiday weekend we want to reiterate that the threat of COVID-19 is ongoing, and gathering with people outside of our household poses a serious risk of exposure,” Kawakami said in a news release. “Ideally, people should celebrate at home with their immediate family members. But if you are going to be out in public, wear a mask and keep a physical distance from others to help reduce the risk of spreading this virus.”

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii has had 275 new confirmed cases reported in June.

As of today, 163 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 736 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Fourteen new release cases — 13 on Oahu and one on Maui — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 80% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 18, with 12 of the deaths on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 652 on Oahu, 123 in Maui County, 87 on Hawaii island, and 38 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 16 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 113 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 112 hospitalizations in the state, 84 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, two on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 518 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 114 patients released. Kauai has 17 active infections, while the Big Island has three.

Of the more than 79,058 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, nearly 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,315 new test results in today’s tally.

