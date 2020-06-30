Television and radio – June 30, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Hanwha Eagles at KIA Tigers
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Celta Vigo at Mallorca
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Atletico Madrid at Barcelona
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|NWSL Challenge: Houston at Utah**
|6 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|TENNIS
|2020 (Re)Open
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|RUGBY: NRL
|Sydney at Melbourne
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|NWSL Challenge: Reign vs. Sky Blue**
|4 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|English: Norwich City at Arsenal
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Cagliari at Bologna
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Spanish: Granada at Alaves
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Chelsea at West Ham Utd.
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Parma at Hellas Verona
|9:45 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Italian: Sampdoria at Lecce
|9:45 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Spanish: Levante at Real Valladolid
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|NWSL Challenge: Portland vs. Chicago**
|7 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|TENNIS
|2020 (Re)Open
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
