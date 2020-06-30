comscore Television and radio - June 30, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – June 30, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:26 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
**—delayed
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Hanwha Eagles at KIA Tigers 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
Spanish: Celta Vigo at Mallorca 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion  
  9:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Atletico Madrid at Barcelona 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
NWSL Challenge: Houston at Utah** 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Rocket Mortgage Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RUGBY: NRL
Sydney at Melbourne 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
NWSL Challenge: Reign vs. Sky Blue** 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
English: Norwich City at Arsenal 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Cagliari at Bologna 7:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Spanish: Granada at Alaves 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Chelsea at West Ham Utd. 9:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Parma at Hellas Verona 9:45 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Italian: Sampdoria at Lecce 9:45 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Spanish: Levante at Real Valladolid 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
NWSL Challenge: Portland vs. Chicago** 7 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

