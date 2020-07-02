Hawaii sees 20 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 946

Hawaii health officials reported 20 new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 946.

Today’s new cases include 17 on Oahu and three on Hawaii island, according to the state Department of Health’s daily midday count.

As of today, 182 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 746 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Five new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 79% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 18, with 12 of the deaths on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 676 on Oahu, 125 in Maui County, 90 on Hawaii island, and 38 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 17 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 116 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 115 hospitalizations within the state, 86 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 525 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 115 patients released. Kauai has 17 active infections, while the Big Island has two.

Of the more than 81,618 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, nearly 1.2% have been positive.

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii had 295 new confirmed cases reported in June.

>> RELATED STORY: Return of domestic air travel will be boon for Hawaii tourism