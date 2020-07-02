comscore Television and radio - July 2, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – July 2, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:28 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
**—delayed
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Collingwood Magpies at Essendon Bombers 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
LG Twins at Samsung Lions 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Rocket Mortgage Championship, Round 1 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Osasuna at Eibar 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
German: Heidenheim at Werder Bremen 8:20 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy Scrimmage 8:30 a.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Premier: Liverpool at Manchester City 9:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Getafe at Real Madrid 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin  
  2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
  6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
GOLF
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
BASEBALL: KBO
Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 10:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
RUGBY
Crusaders vs Highlanders 9 p.m. NCBSN 19/210 86

