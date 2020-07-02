Television and radio – July 2, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|**—delayed
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|Collingwood Magpies at Essendon Bombers
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|LG Twins at Samsung Lions
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Rocket Mortgage Championship, Round 1
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Premier: Tottenham at Sheffield United
|6:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Osasuna at Eibar
|7:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|German: Heidenheim at Werder Bremen
|8:20 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy Scrimmage
|8:30 a.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Premier: Liverpool at Manchester City
|9:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Getafe at Real Madrid
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
|2 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|GOLF
|Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz
|10:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|RUGBY
|Crusaders vs Highlanders
|9 p.m.
|NCBSN
|19/210
|86
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.