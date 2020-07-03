Brush fire blackens five acres in Anahola near Hawaiian Home Lands subdivision

Kauai firefighters snuffed out hot spots this morning from a five-acre fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Anahola.

The fire got close to a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands subdivision, but no one was injured and no homes were threatened, the Kauai Fire Department said.

Personnel from the Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations, Rescue 3, Air 1, and a battalion chief were dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday to a brush fire off Kukuihale Road in Anahola.

Crews extinguished the fire at roughly 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters returned at midnight Thursday to investigate a large amount of smoke at the site of the original brush fire and put out the fire.

They returned at about 7:30 a.m. Friday and extinguished the remaining hot spots by 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still known and remains under investigation.