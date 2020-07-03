Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Hawaii island

An earthquake with a preliminary 4.6 magnitude struck south of Hilo late Thursday night but was not strong enough to generate a tsunami, officials said.

The quake shook the eastern side of the Big Island at 11:20 p.m. and was centered 28 miles south of Hilo and 10 miles south of Fern Forest at a depth of about 4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said that no tsunami was generated by the quake on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, however “some areas may have experienced shaking.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey received more than 700 immediate responses, mostly from the Big Island, but also from Maui and Lanai.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory seismologist Ashton Flinders said in a news release that the earthquake had no apparent effect on Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.

“Aftershocks are possible and may be felt,” he said.

HVO officials said Thursday night’s earthquake is likely an aftershock of the 2018 magnitude-6.9 quake as Kilauea volcano continues to settle.