Nearly 800 visitors among 2,300-plus to fly into Hawaii Friday

Nearly 800 visitors were among the 2,300-plus passengers who flew into Hawaii Friday, the Hawaii Tourism Authority reported.

The 786 visitors made up the largest group of people who came to the islands by air and are followed by returning residents, which there were 606 of.

Of those visitors to Oahu, 468 said they were visiting friends and family, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

There were 625 visitors that landed on Oahu. The Big Island received 117 visitors, and 44 visitors arrived on Maui. There were no Kauai visitors Friday.

Of the 146 people who said they flew to Hawaii with the intention to move, 119 landed on Oahu; 17 to Big Island; and 10 to Maui.

HTA’s visitor counts do not include interisland travelers.