2 teens injured, one critical, after apparent stabbing in Makaha

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Makaha that left a teenager wounded early this morning.

The attack, which occurred on Lahaina Street, happened just before 1 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services officials were called to treat a 19-year-old man for a suspected stab wound to the upper body. The teen was taken to the trauma center at The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said an 18-year-old male also was injured by a “dangerous instrument;” however, did not reveal the extent of his injuries.

The incident is under investigation. There haven’t been any arrests made.