2 teens injured, one critical, after apparent stabbing in Makaha

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Makaha that left a teenager wounded early this morning.
The attack, which occurred on Lahaina Street, happened just before 1 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services officials were called to treat a 19-year-old man for a suspected stab wound to the upper body. The teen was taken to the trauma center at The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said an 18-year-old male also was injured by a “dangerous instrument;” however, did not reveal the extent of his injuries.
The incident is under investigation. There haven’t been any arrests made.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.