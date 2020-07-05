Fourth of July brings 687 out-of-state visitors to Hawaii

Visitor arrivals on the Fourth of July came down slightly after rising in the days before the traditionally popular holiday travel period.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that 687 visitors were among the 2,099 passengers who came to Hawaii Saturday on 26 flights.

That’s down from Thursday when 937 passengers, a 14-week high, came to Hawaii. Visitor counts have waxed and waned since March 26 when the state implemented a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state passengers. However, they had been on the rise since June 30. On Friday, the visitor count fell to 736 visitors, the next to the highest count since the tourism lockdown began.

Counts began taking off in July, even though the tourism-dampening quarantine is still in place. Still, July’s visitor counts are not even close to last July. Last July, approximately 35,000 out-of-state passengers arrived in Hawaii daily. In July 2019, visitor arrivals hit 997,872.

Among Saturday’s arrivals there were also 607 residents and 162 people who said that they planned to relocate to Hawaii. There were 237 airline crew members and 125 transit passengers who did not plan to leave the airport. Also, 204 military members arrived along with 77 exempt passengers.

Most of the visitors or 538 of them came to Oahu with another 80 headed to Kona, 43 to Maui and 26 to Lihue.

As many as 517 of the Oahu visitors disclosed the purpose of their trip when they filled out a travel declaration form. Of these visitors, some 360 or 69% planned to visit friends or family. As many as 100 respondents or 19% said they were here to vacation. Another 43 Oahu visitors or 8% said they were here on business and 10% or 54 claimed they were relocating to Hawaii.





