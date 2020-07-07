Hawaii Fire Fighters Association endorses Mufi Hannemann for Honolulu mayor

The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association Local 1643 announced today that it is endorsing Mufi Hannemann for Honolulu mayor in 2020.

HFFA represents about 2,000 active-duty and 1,000 retired firefighters statewide.

HFFA President Robert “Bobby” Lee, in a release, said Hannemann was attentive to the needs of firefighters and the Honolulu Fire Department when he was mayor from 2005-2010.

“He committed to repairing our many firehouses, which had not been adequately maintained for many years,” Lee said. “He also began an aggressive program to replace our aging fire engine fleet by purchasing fire trucks with much greater capabilities, which increased our firefighters’ ability to provide better public safety and service.”

HFFA is the last of the major public worker unions to endorse a 2020 Honolulu mayoral candidate.

The Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers Local 996, which represents city bus and HandiVan drivers, among others, endorsed also endorsed Hannemann.

Among other public worker unions: the Hawaii Government Employees Association, United Public Workers and Hawaii State Teachers Association endorsed Keith Amemiya, and the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers endorsed Rick Blangiardi.

Primary election day is Aug. 8 but all voters are expected to receive their ballots in this year’s first-ever “vote by mail” format by about July 21.