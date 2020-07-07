Hawaii’s highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases includes 38 on Oahu, 2 on Kauai and 1 on Big Island

Hawaii health officials counted 41 new coronavirus cases today — the state’s highest number of daily cases since the outbreak began.

The record daily increase puts the statewide total to 1,071. Oahu has 38 of today’s new cases, while there are two on Kauai and one on the Big Island.

“I have grave concerns that this could get away from us,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today. “People need to not gather in groups greater than 10 and they need to wear a mask. Promoting large events like the Kalakaua Street gathering is a terrible mistake. We are still in the middle of a pandemic.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Kalakaua Open Street Sundays, which closes the avenue in Waikiki to vehicular traffic to reserve the space for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, started June 14 and runs through July.

As of today, 255 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 797 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation.” Sixteen new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 74% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, who is heading broad testing efforts throughout the islands, added that Hawaii is “proceeding into very dangerous territory.”

“First, the actual number has consistently risen to now the all-time high. Second, these positive cases are spread throughout the islands, primarily Oahu, and are no longer just isolated clusters of individuals,” he said. “This is broad community spread of unknown cause and we are just finishing the three day Fourth of July holiday weekend, as well as the resumption of summer funs and group sports practices, which means in the next 7 to 14 days the COVID-19 cases will only likely increase significantly.”

He added that those in the 20 to 35 age groups are seeing the most rapid increase of coronavirus cases.

“The government only can do so much. The people of America have to understand their responsibility and the importance of social distancing and wearing their masks and reducing their group indoor activities,” Miscovich said. “This is where this respiratory virus is spread. It’s up to the people now to start standing up and understanding that they will be the difference.”

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 19 — on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 788 on Oahu, 128 bin Maui County, 95 on Hawaii island, and 42in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 119 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Of the 85,673 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.2% have been positive.

