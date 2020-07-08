comscore Firefighters extinguish blaze near Waipio soccer complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters extinguish blaze near Waipio soccer complex

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a small brush fire that burned for several hours near Waipio Soccer Complex this afternoon.

The department attacked the fire that started shortly before 2 p.m. with 14 units, 31 firefighters and water drops from the air. The four-acre blaze was extinguished at around 6 p.m. and did not threaten any structures, officials said.

