Firefighters extinguish blaze near Waipio soccer complex

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a small brush fire that burned for several hours near Waipio Soccer Complex this afternoon.
The department attacked the fire that started shortly before 2 p.m. with 14 units, 31 firefighters and water drops from the air. The four-acre blaze was extinguished at around 6 p.m. and did not threaten any structures, officials said.
