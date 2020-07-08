Hawaii adds 23 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 1,094

Hawaii health officials counted 23 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections to 1,094 since the start of the outbreak in February.

Today’s new cases include 20 on Oahu, two on Maui and one on the Big Island.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 41 new cases, the state’s highest daily number of new confirmed cases.

In response to the spike, Gov. David Ige said the state is “well prepared” to deal with increases in COVID-19 cases.

Ige said he will continue to monitor the conditions and respond appropriately using data as the state reopens the economy and tourism. He said the state has low rates of infections and hospitalizations compared to the mainland. “I want to assure everyone that the health and well-being of our community is a priority,” Ige said Tuesday.

As of today, 264 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 811 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” about 74% of those infected. Fourteen newly released cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 19. Thirteen of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 808 on Oahu, 130 in Maui County, 96 on Hawaii island, and 42 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 122 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Of the 87,096 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.2% have been positive.