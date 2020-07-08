Wind whips up Maui brush fire near Haliimaile

A large brush fire fanned by strong tradewinds was expected to continue burning overnight below Haliimaile on the lower slopes of Haleakala.

At least 1,900 acres had burned, according to the Maui Fire Department. Forty firefighters worked to contain the blaze today with assistance from three helicopters, along with bulldozers and water tankers supplied by private companies. The heavy equipment was used to cut fire breaks.

The fire started in Kailua Gulch near a gun range. Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway from Hana Highway to Makani Road were closed in both directions and the HC&D quarry and Central Maui Landfill were evacuated as a precaution, as winds of 20 mph and higher gusts buffeted the area throughout the day, MFD said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.