Maui and Kauai hiring 600 census workers

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring 600 workers for temporary jobs as Census Takers on Maui and Kauai.

They will be responsible for visiting homes that have not responded to this year’s census to collect data. They will need to talk to residents and use electronic devices, such as smartphones that will be provided by the Census Bureau.

Census takers will need to follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks, and will undergo COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols.

Applications can be made by visiting 2020census.gov/jobs or by calling 1-855-JOB-2020 (562-2020).