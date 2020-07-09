Trump signs disaster declaration for Kauai storm damage

President Donald Trump today signed a disaster declaration for Kauai in connection with the heavy rain and flooding that occurred on March 27 and 28, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced.

The deluge caused significant flood damage to public infrastructure across the island.

The disaster declaration allows state and local governments and eligible nonprofits to receive federal assistance for the emergency repair work to damaged public infrastructure and facilities. This funding will also enable action to minimize long-term risk and damage.

“Kauai has seen its fair share of disasters in the past few years and each time our federal government has provided assistance to help in our recovery efforts,” Kawakami said in a statement. “We offer our gratitude to President Trump for his continued support by signing this declaration and look forward to working with our partners at the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as our congressional delegation.”