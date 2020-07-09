Gov. Ige appoints Bennette Misalucha to the late Breene Harimoto’s Hawaii Senate seat

Gov. David Ige has appointed Bennette Misalucha to fill the late Sen. Breene Harimoto’s state Senate seat until the general election, according to a statement today from the governor’s office.

Harimoto, (D-Pearl Harbor-Pearl City-Aiea) died while in office on June 18.

“Bennette is a long-time member of our community, and she understands the current issues and challenges we face,” said Ige in the statement. “I know she will ably represent the residents in this district until the new senator is elected in November.”

Misalucha has held executive positions in banking, marketing, public policy and community outreach sectors, Ige said. She has owned her own business strategy and communications company since 2008, and was previously vice president and regional director for government and community relations for Actus Lend Lease.

She also spent more than 16 years in banking, where her last role was in corporate banking as a senior vice president and senior manager at Central Pacific Bank.

Misalucha was also a reporter, writer and news producer early in her career at KHON Channel 2 News and in the Philippines.

“I am humbled by this opportunity, as service to others has been my lifelong calling,” Misalucha said in the written statement. “My great desire is to continue the meaningful work that Sen. Breene Harimoto has started. I think our community deserves no less.”

Misalucha will take office once the state Senate qualifies her and administers the oath of office.