Television and radio – July 9, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:14 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
**—delayed
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Xfinity: Shady Rays 200 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL
Collingwood Magpies at Hawthorn Hawks 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO LEAGUE
NC Dinos at LG Twins 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Big Money Team at Herd That 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Overseas Elite at Armored Athlete 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF: PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open, Round 1 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER: MLS
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER: PREMIER LEAGUE
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 6:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 9:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: ITALIAN SERIE A
SPAL vs. Udinese 7:25 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER: SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISION
Eibar vs. Leganes 7:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Athletic Bilbao vs. Sevilla 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
  2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
  6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Friday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL
Brotherly Love at Golden Eagles 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Quarterfinals: Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Workday Charity Open, Second Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
American Century Champ, First Round 11 a.m. NCBSN 19/210 86
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS SOCCER
San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Shady Rays 200 1:00 p.m. 1500-AM
FRIDAY
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Alsco 300 1:00 p.m. 1500-AM

