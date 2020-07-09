Television and radio – July 9, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Xfinity: Shady Rays 200
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL
|Collingwood Magpies at Hawthorn Hawks
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO LEAGUE
|NC Dinos at LG Twins
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Big Money Team at Herd That
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Overseas Elite at Armored Athlete
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Carlos Takam vs. Jerry Forrest
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF: PGA Tour
|Workday Charity Open, Round 1
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER: MLS
|Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER: PREMIER LEAGUE
|Bournemouth vs. Tottenham
|6:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
|9:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: ITALIAN SERIE A
|SPAL vs. Udinese
|7:25 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER: SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISION
|Eibar vs. Leganes
|7:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Athletic Bilbao vs. Sevilla
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
|2 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Friday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL
|Brotherly Love at Golden Eagles
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Quarterfinals: Teams TBA
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Workday Charity Open, Second Round
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|American Century Champ, First Round
|11 a.m.
|NCBSN
|19/210
|86
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS SOCCER
|San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Radio
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|NASCAR: Xfinity Series Shady Rays 200
|1:00 p.m.
|1500-AM
|FRIDAY
|NASCAR: Xfinity Series Alsco 300
|1:00 p.m.
|1500-AM
