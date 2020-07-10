Shark warning signs posted after sighting at Pokai Bay

City officials have posted warning signs at Pokai Bay after spotting a shark this morning feeding on a bait ball about 300 yards offshore.

The shark, described as a “6-foot grey reef shark,” was spotted at 10:30 a.m., officials said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety has also cleared the water of all activity, and lifeguards on jetski patrols are warning beachgoers in the area of the shark sighting as well as via PA announcements.

Officials said the signs will remain posted and the situation reassessed in two hours.