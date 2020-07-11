comscore Television and radio - July 11, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – July 11, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
**—delayed
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
ARCA: Kentucky 8 a.m FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix, Qualifying 8:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
NHRA: Mello Yello Drag Racing Series 10:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America
  11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Trucks: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (Radio: 1500-AM)
  Noon FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
NC Dinos at LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Herd That at Overseas Elite 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Boeheim’s Army at Sideline Cancer 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
PGA Workday Charity Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Workday Charity Open 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
American Century Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal – Prelims Noon ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
  6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Eng. Premier: Brighton & Hove vs. Manchester City
  9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MLS: Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC 2 p.m. KHON 3 3
MLS: Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Sunday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Styrian Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
NHRA Drag Racing 6 a.m. KHON 3 3
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 (Radio: 1500-AM)
  8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Semifinals: Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Semifinals: Teams TBA Noon ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
PGA Workday Charity Open 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Workday Charity Open 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
American Century Championship 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MLS: D.C. United vs. Toronto FC 3 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Eng. Premier: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 3:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Genoa vs. SPAL 5 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eng. Premier: Tottenham vs. Arsenal FC 5:25 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Parma vs. Bologna 7:25 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eng. Premier: AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
  7:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
USL: Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: Minnesota vs. Kansas City 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS
World TeamTennis: Orlando at Springfield 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World TeamTennis: The Greenbrier 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
World TeamTennis: San Diego vs. Orange County  
  2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224

74

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 10, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up