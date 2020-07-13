City cancels summer parks events, but hints at Hanauma Bay reopening

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced today the cancellation of its annual large, public events for July and August in order to help suppress the highly contagious new coronavirus, which can be carried aloft in tiny airborne particles released by speaking, in addition to larger, heavier droplets produced by coughing and sneezing, the World Health Organization confirmed last week.

Canceled are Foster Botanical Garden’s Midsummer Night’s Gleam, the 80th Annual Nā Hula Festival at Kapiolani Park, and the AccesSurf Day at the Beach at Kualoa Regional Park.

On a cheerier note, reopenings of the currently closed Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, indoor park facilities (gyms, recreation centers) and the restarting of its Senior Clubs program are “pending,” DPR said.

And smaller group gatherings such as picnics and volunteer events expecting more than 50 people, but no more than 100 people, are still allowed but continue to require permits, DPR spokesman Nate Serota said.

In addition, most outdoor DPR facilities and activities remain open to the public except for times when they are in use by the Summer Fun Program. These include:

· Outdoor fields and playing courts

· Permitted team sport practices and competitions

· Koko Head Shooting Complex

· City archery ranges

· People’s Open Markets

· City pools (for lap swim only)

· Camping at designated campgrounds with a permit (excluding Bellows Beach Park)

· Playgrounds

· Exercise equipment

· Dog and skate parks

· Botanical and community gardens

· Outdoor showers and park bathrooms with outdoor access

· Permitted commercial activities (including dog obedience classes)

Note: Wearing facial coverings outdoors is required, except during exercise with physical distancing, and for people with health conditions exacerbated by facial coverings and children younger than 5.

For more information, call 768-3003 or visit honolulu.gov/parks.