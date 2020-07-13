Television and radio – July 13, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|**—delayed
|TODAY
|BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
|NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Man. U. vs. Southampton
|8:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Granada vs. Real Madrid
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. L.A. FC
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|USL: OKC Energy FC vs. FC Tulsa
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
|4:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|World Team: Las Vegas at Orlando
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World Team: Wash. at New York
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World Team: Phil. vs. Orange Cty.
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|TUESDAY
|BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
|NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Golden Eagles at Sideline Cancer
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo-Arnaldi
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|MLS: Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eng. Premier: Chelsea vs. Norwich City
|9:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|World Team: San Diego at Las Vegas
|5 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World Team: Orlando at Chicago
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Radio
|No live play-by-play events scheduled for today or Tuesday.
