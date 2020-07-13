comscore Television and radio - July 13, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
**—delayed
TODAY
BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Man. U. vs. Southampton 8:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Granada vs. Real Madrid 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. L.A. FC 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
USL: OKC Energy FC vs. FC Tulsa 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
World Team: Las Vegas at Orlando 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World Team: Wash. at New York 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World Team: Phil. vs. Orange Cty. 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
TUESDAY
BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Golden Eagles at Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo-Arnaldi 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
MLS: Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eng. Premier: Chelsea vs. Norwich City 9:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
World Team: San Diego at Las Vegas 5 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World Team: Orlando at Chicago 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
Radio
No live play-by-play events scheduled for today or Tuesday.

