Hawaii sees 22 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,264

Hawaii health officials reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,264.

Today’s new cases include 19 on Oahu and three on the Big Island, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

Officials also said that “as a result of updated information,” one case from Honolulu was removed from the Oahu and statewide tallies.

As of today, 321 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 921 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” about 73% of those infected. Ten new release cases — nine on Oahu and one on the Big Island — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death toll remains at 22. Fifteen of the deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died in Arizona. The three latest deaths, including the Arizona case, were announced Monday by state officials.

Later on Monday, Gov. David Ige announced a one-month delay to the his plan to allow travelers who test negative for COVID-19 to forego the 14-day quarantine for trans-Pacific arrivals. The pre-travel testing program is now scheduled to start Sept. 1. The reassessment of Ige’s plan came after a recent increase in infection cases locally and large spikes in several mainland states.

>> RELATED STORY: Ige to extend ban on housing evictions as Hawaii’s economic devastation continues

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 960 on Oahu, 135 in Maui County, 105 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 21 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 133 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 131 hospitalizations within the state, 102 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 669 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 120 patients released. Hawaii Island has eight active infections, while Kauai County has three.

Of the 97,557 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,487 new test results in today’s tally.