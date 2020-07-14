comscore Television and radio - July 14, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – July 14, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 pm
On the air
TODAY
BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 11:25 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Golden Eagles at Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo-Arnaldi 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
MLS: Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Eng. Premier: Chelsea vs. Norwich City 9:10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS: world team
Aviators vs. Rollers 5 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Storm vs. Smash 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
WEDNESDAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR All-Star Race 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO League
Dinos at Heroes 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
Memorial Tournament 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Kattar vs. Ige 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
RUGBY: NRL
Roosters vs. Raiders 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
Italian A: Sampdoria vs. Cagliari 7:25 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Spanish: Granada vs. Real Madrid 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Italian A: Lecce vs. Fiorentina 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
USL: Memphis 901 at Birmingham Legion 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS: WORLD TEAM
Kastles vs. Aviators 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
 
Radio
No live play-by-play events scheduled for today or Wednesday.

