Television and radio – July 14, 2020

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|**—delayed
|TODAY
|BASEBALL: KOREAN LEAGUE
|NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
|Golden Eagles at Sideline Cancer
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo-Arnaldi
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|MLS: Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Eng. Premier: Chelsea vs. Norwich City
|9:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS: world team
|Aviators vs. Rollers
|5 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Storm vs. Smash
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|WEDNESDAY
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR All-Star Race
|2:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO League
|Dinos at Heroes
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Memorial Tournament
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Kattar vs. Ige
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|RUGBY: NRL
|Roosters vs. Raiders
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|Italian A: Sampdoria vs. Cagliari
|7:25 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Spanish: Granada vs. Real Madrid
|7:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Italian A: Lecce vs. Fiorentina
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|USL: Memphis 901 at Birmingham Legion
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS: WORLD TEAM
|Kastles vs. Aviators
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Radio
|No live play-by-play events scheduled for today or Wednesday.
