2 men on Kauai arrested for violating quarantine

Two men have been arrested on Kauai for violating Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers.

Kauai Police Department officers arrested John Shiffler, 51, of Salt Lake City at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Lihue Airport after he refused to comply with the COVID-19 quarantine requirement. Shiffler arrived on a direct Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

Police also arrested Andrew Denny, 40, of Wailua at approximately 9:25 a.m. today. Denny spent one month in Florida and other areas on the mainland before returning to Kauai on July 4, according to preliminary police reports. He had been reported to the Kauai Police Department as not abiding by the 14-day quarantine order and had been seen by people at various locations around the island. Patrol officers located him Wednesday morning in Lihue.

Both men were taken to Wilcox Hospital for a medical evaluation and clearance before being brought to KPD’s detention center where they are both being held on $1,000 bail.

KPD has made 46 arrests to date for violations of the 14-day quarantine emergency rules. All individuals who are arrested are subject to up to one year in jail and/or up to $5,000 in fines.

“Kauai continues to remain vulnerable considering its limited health care capacity, especially with the COVID pandemic sweeping across the mainland,” said Patrol Services Bureau Assistant Chief Mark Begley. “Our team of police officers, National Guard soldiers, and community partners remain vigilant in protecting Kauai. But we cannot do it alone. We need everyone’s cooperation to protect our island, including those who are thinking of traveling during a pandemic.”