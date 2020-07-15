Drive-thru coronavirus testing on Maui set for July 22

Mayor Michael Victorino said there will be drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keopuolani Regional Park.
Minit Medical will be conducting the drive-thru, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.
Participants can pre-register for the testing on Minit Medical’s website. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.
Anti-body tests are not covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.
People who get tested are asked to bring their insurance card, identification and a facial covering or mask.
For more information, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.
