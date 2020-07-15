Hawaii counts 29 new coronavirus cases as statewide tally rises to 1,292

Hawaii health officials reported 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,292.

Today’s new cases include 27 on Oahu and two on Hawaii island, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

Officials also said that “as a result of updated information,” one case from Honolulu was removed today from the Oahu and statewide tallies.

As of today, 319 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 951 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” nearly 74% of those infected. Thirty new release cases — 25 on Oahu, three on the Big Island and two on Kauai — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death toll remains at 22. Fifteen of the deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died in Arizona. The three latest deaths, including the Arizona case, were announced Monday by state officials.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 986 on Oahu, 135 in Maui County, 107 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 21 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 137 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today, health officials said.

As of Monday evening, a total of 23 people remained hospitalized for COVID-19, Health Department officials said Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Josh Green added that of those hospitalized patients, four are in intensive care units and two are on ventilators.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 135 hospitalizations within the state, 105 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 694 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 120 patients released. Hawaii Island has nine active infections, while Kauai County has one.

Of the 99,387 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,830 new test results in today’s tally.

