VIDEO: Gov. David Ige discusses the enforcement of mandatory self-quarantine for Hawaii visitors

Gov. David Ige is holding a Facebook livestream to discuss the enforcement of the state’s 14-day quarantine mandate for trans-Pacific arrivals.

Speakers include Attorney General Clare Connors and Paul Jones who is the deputy chief special agent at the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division.

On Monday, Ige announced a one-month delay of a program that would allow travelers who test negative for COVID-19 to bypass a 14-day mandatory travel quarantine, following a spike in infections locally and on the mainland. The program is now scheduled to start Sept. 1.

