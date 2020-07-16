VIDEO: Gov. David Ige discusses the enforcement of mandatory self-quarantine for Hawaii visitors

Gov. David Ige is holding a Facebook livestream to discuss the enforcement of the state’s 14-day quarantine mandate for trans-Pacific arrivals.
Speakers include Attorney General Clare Connors and Paul Jones who is the deputy chief special agent at the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division.
On Monday, Ige announced a one-month delay of a program that would allow travelers who test negative for COVID-19 to bypass a 14-day mandatory travel quarantine, following a spike in infections locally and on the mainland. The program is now scheduled to start Sept. 1.
Watch the livestream video above.
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
