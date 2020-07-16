Television and radio – July 16, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BOXING
|Marriaga vs. Yap
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: AUSTRALIAN LEAGUE
|Western vs. Essendon
|11:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|GOLF: PGA
|The Memorial Tournament, featured groups
|4:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|The Memorial Tournament
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HORSE RACING
|Saratoga Live
|7 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Saratoga Live
|9 a.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|SOCCER
|MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta Utd.
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|English: Sheffield Utd. at Leicester City
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Genoa at Torino
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Spanish: Osasuna at FC Barcelona
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Manchester Utd. at Crystal Palace
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MLS: Montreal vs. Toronto FC
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|USL: Phoenix FC at Orange County SC
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: Columbus SC vs. New York
|4:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|2020 (Re)Open
|2 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|2020 (Re)Open
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|World TeamTennis: Springfield vs. Washington
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|World TeamTennis: New York vs. Orlando
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AFL PREMIERSHIP FOOTBALL
|Richmond vs N. Melbourne
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|The Memorial Tournament
|8:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|INDYCAR RACING
|Iowa Speedway Race 1
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|86
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns
|10:55 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS SOCCER
|English: West Ham United vs Watford
|8:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|86
|MLS: New England vs D.C. United
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|RUGBY
|Hurricanes vs Blues
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
