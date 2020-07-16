comscore Television and radio - July 16, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – July 16, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:39 pm
On the air
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 11:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BOXING
Marriaga vs. Yap 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: AUSTRALIAN LEAGUE
Western vs. Essendon 11:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
GOLF: PGA
The Memorial Tournament, featured groups 4:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
The Memorial Tournament 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Saratoga Live 9 a.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
SOCCER
MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta Utd. 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
English: Sheffield Utd. at Leicester City 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Genoa at Torino 7:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Spanish: Osasuna at FC Barcelona 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Manchester Utd. at Crystal Palace 9:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MLS: Montreal vs. Toronto FC 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
USL: Phoenix FC at Orange County SC 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: Columbus SC vs. New York 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
2020 (Re)Open 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
World TeamTennis: Springfield vs. Washington 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
World TeamTennis: New York vs. Orlando 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
 
FRIDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AFL PREMIERSHIP FOOTBALL
Richmond vs N. Melbourne 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
The Memorial Tournament 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
INDYCAR RACING
Iowa Speedway Race 1 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 86
BASEBALL: KBO
Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 10:55 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS SOCCER
English: West Ham United vs Watford 8:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 86
MLS: New England vs D.C. United 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
RUGBY
Hurricanes vs Blues 9 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

