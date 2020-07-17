Some Hawaii government websites down as part of worldwide internet outage

State websites — including the Office of Elections and departments of Tax, Health and Labor and Industrial Relations — went down for approximately 25 minutes today as part of a worldwide internet outage, a state official said.
The outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. today and the web sites were back up about 25 minutes later.
In the interim, the websites posted messages that read, “This Site Can’t Be Reached.”
In a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Caroline Julian-Freitas, senior communications manager of the state’s Office of Enterprise Technology Services said,“The cloud service provider involved said the disruption to a part of their global network was not caused by a cyber attack.”
