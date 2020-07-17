TheHandi-Van driver tests positive for coronavirus

O‘ahu Transit Services Inc. says one of its TheHandi-Van drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday night, the driver informed the company that a household member had tested positive for the virus, according to a statement released today. The driver, who did not have any symptoms while working that day, was immediately placed on leave and quarantined.

The driver was tested Wednesday and received a positive result Thursday night, said O‘ahu Transit Services, which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van. The company notified passengers and employees and found no prolonged close contact with any of them, the statement said.

The Handi-Van driven by the infected driver was thoroughly disinfected and cleaned. The company said it has been in contact with passengers who rode in the van and state health officials will be following up with the individuals as necessary.

All passengers are required to use face coverings while riding TheBus or TheHandi-Van. According to the Department of Health, the risk of exposure to passengers appears to be low, the statement said, but passengers should monitor their health, watch for symptoms and seek testing if necessary.

All TheBus and TheHandi-Van transit vehicles are disinfected daily by wiping down all touch surfaces manually with a strong antivirus disinfectant and also receive nightly disinfecting fogging using an electrostatic spraying system, according to Oahu Transit Services said. All drivers are temperature-checked daily before their shifts.

The city is advising the public to limit use of public transit to essential trips only. Transit riders should continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing. People who are sick or in poor health conditions should stay at home and not ride public transit, officials said.