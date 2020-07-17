2020 Election: Brian Evans

Name on ballot:

Brian Evans

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

www.brianevansforhawaii.com

Current occupation:

Singer/Author/Activist/Former Nominee for Congress

Age:

50

Previous job history:

Entertainer, Author, Political Activist, for nominee for Congress in 2018

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I am a citizen of Hawaii.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Self Determination for Hawaiians, A Tourist Visitor Fee to help fund Native Hawaiian needs, Pro-UBI, Medicare for All including Dental and Vision, Free appointment of Counsel in Civil Cases, Green New Deal, Exports, As a gay man, protecting gay rights, Repealing The Jones Act, and Safer Hospitals.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

None of the elected officials or Hawaii State Representatives (one who is my opponent running for Congress in mid-term of his current State Senate seat, which means he gets to keep his job even if he is not elected), none had a Plan B for a pandemic of this magnitude. We must re-evaluate how our economy can self-sustain, because all of our currently elected officials had no answers to this question that make any sense. It was their job to look at “what could happen” rather than wait for something bad to happen. That’s their job. What can this Congress do? A better question is what can WE do, and that is to elect all of those who failed this state out of office for failing to do their job.

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

We need to pass UBI legislation and the Heroes Act. None of us in our lifetimes have experienced a pandemic of this magnitude, but had Congress studies pandemics of this nature beforehand, a plan could, and should have been in place to address these issues.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

Those hundreds of billions are certainly not going to the people, they are going to corporations and billionaires. Recently, airlines received hundreds of billions of dollars to pay their employees. Days later, they laid those employees off without paying them the billions that were meant for them. My opponent, Kai Kahele, fortunately for him, received thousands in donations from that very same airline industry. I have never received one dime for my campaign, and think it’s vulgar to seek campaign contributions when people can’t pay their rent.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

We are in an Open Primary state, so any party can vote for any candidate they want. We need to remove immunity for police officers. By doing so, we weed out the good police officers (my father was a police officer, as were all of my uncles), with the white supremacists that have infiltrated law enforcement with a blue uniform instead of a white sheet.

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

I certainly do, but my opponent, Kai Kahele, obviously does not. He just voted AGAINST holding police accountable for misconduct (HB285). Police need to have counseling, because I know coming from a family of officers that it is a very stressful job. Dinner was never fun at my house, especially listening to what dad did that day (stories you wouldn’t want to eat over).

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Do something we haven’t been doing. Listen to scientists. We are going to leave our future generation with air they need to chew before they breath.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am an unconventional progressive Democratic candidate. My recent appearance on Hawaii News Now’s “Coffee with The Candidate” tells a lot about me, which people can see online, or by visiting my Twitter, which is @becongress. I am a strong supporter of safer hospitals as well as the above. According to a John Hopkins University Study, 250,000 to 440,000 Americans die a year due to medical errors in our hospitals. And do you know how many death certificates there are a year where hospitals admit their errors? I’ll tell you: ZERO. Additionally, rating organizations that “rate hospitals,” never actually walk into the hospitals that they rate. The hospital sends those rating organizations a check, and there’s their “A rating.” Also, much has been made that Kai Kahele could not campaign because he was “on duty.” Tulsi Gabbard also just happened to be “on duty” prior to the primary, which disallows them from speaking. What that tactic also does, however, is it makes all of the TV networks cancel the appearances by the other candidates. Kai didn’t have to worry, though, as he has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from out-of-state SuperPacs, banks, corporations, and airlines to do the campaigning for him in the form of advertising. It must be noted that the system is corrupt. Every single endorsement that my opponent, Kai Kahele, has received, was by establishment politicians three months before the deadline to file to even be a candidate. They didn’t even know who was running yet, and endorsed Kahele months before anyone even had the chance to file to run for office, giving other candidates no exposure. This was a set up from the start and his out-of-state donations in the hundreds of thousands of dollars can be no more evidence than the corruption that the voter now has the opportunity to end. Native Hawaiian’s are being sold out by their own and they don’t even know it. If elected, half my salary will be donated to Native Hawaiian charities, and I will fight for a Tourism Visitor fee that helps the needs of the locals, provides better housing (and not a shack), and gives them the respect that they deserve. The establishment stole this state, and the establishment is now endorsing who they want to be the next establishment politician and they are using his Native Hawaiian heritage to do it, an elected official who inherited his seat from his father. Sound familiar?