2020 Election: Justin F. Kollar

Name on ballot:

Justin F. Kollar

Running for:

Kauai prosecuting attorney

Political party:

Democratic

Campaign website:

Www.justinkollar.org

Current occupation:

N/A

Age:

46

Previous job history:

Prosecuting Attorney, 2012-present; Deputy County Attorney, 2009-2012; Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, 2008-2009; Law Clerk to the Honorable Dan Foley, Intermediate Court of Appeals, 2006-2008

Previous elected office, if any:

Prosecuting Attorney, 2012 and 2016

What will be your top priority if elected?

Continuing our efforts to address the root causes of criminality in our community rather than simply punishing those who get caught committing crimes.

Did you support the release of some inmates to fight the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails? Please explain.

Absolutely. I wrote an op-ed in the Star-Advertiser recently on this subject. By acting swiftly and decisively, we have thus far avoided a catastrophic outbreak of COVID in our prisons and jails.

What is the most effective way to reduce crime on your island?

Create opportunities for people to lead meaningful and productive lives. Hopeful people with a chance to thrive are much less likely to commit crimes.

Given the budget constraints of county government, are there certain crimes you would prioritize or de-prioritize in terms of prosecution?

We emphasize prosecution of violent crimes, domestic abuse, and drunk driving. We de-emphasize crimes like marijuana possession.

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Absolutely. We ask our police to deal with all kinds of situations that we don’t train or equip them for. Many situations could be better-addressed with mental or behavioral health professionals. I also support initiatives to increase transparency in police data reporting and policymaking. I also believe that police misconduct data should be made available to the public, just like it is for other public servants.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

It is the honor of a lifetime to be able to serve as Prosecuting Attorney. I promise to always execute my duties with honor, integrity, and aloha.

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have been fortunate to serve the people of Kauai and Hawaii for nearly 15 years in a variety of different roles. I have served two terms as Prosecuting Attorney and advocated for progressive reforms that have protected public safety on Kauai while creating a less carceral and less punitive criminal justice system.