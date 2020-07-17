2020 Election: Karla ‘Bart’ Gottschalk

Name on ballot:

Karla ‘Bart’ Gottschalk

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

R

Campaign website:

bac-bac.org

Current occupation:

Barrister and Special Master

Age:

70

Previous job history:

Legal Eagle for over 40 years

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Education and Experience to be a Diplomat for all the People of Hawaii and the United States in International Affairs. I am the only one to address new legislation for a New Jones Act that takes cognizance of the fact we are a State and no longer a Territory and due the protections of our seamen and harbor workers equally with all the states and I believe we have an ally already in Alaska.

Not only do I have degrees in Law (JD), Communications and Speech (semantics) (MA), English/Genetics (AB) and a High School Diploma but also in Naturopathy (Fellow of The American Association of Integrative Medicine) and a member of The Middle Temple, Bar of England and Wales. Further, I am a polymath visionary and problem solver.

What will be your top priority if elected?

The Republic will be defended and I will stand against violent overthrow of our government while giving all to securing the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our prosperity by crafting legislation for the kind of recognition one sovereign will have with another (US State and Kingdom), working to increase commerce (see below re Jones Act plus no tax on people and small business but making corporations responsible through higher taxes to clean up their bankrupt ecological disasters) and, most of all, TO, WITH NO FEAR, BE A COURAGEOUS VOICE FOR LIBERTY and a champion of our can-do spirit. WE CANNOT BE AFRAID TO GO OUTSIDE OR LIVE! THERE ARE NO GUARANTEES IN LIFE ABOUT HOW LONG ANY OF US HAS AND WE ALL HAVE TO BE EDUCATED AND COURAGEOUS THAT THE WORLD WILL BE OUR GARDEN, NOT OUR MASTER.

I can and will be a courageous advocate for Liberty, a Constitutional Republican not a RINO or Socialist. A Diplomat not a bureaucrat as are all the other candidates in my race and beholding to the military not the people.

The military is not a democracy and definitely not a republic so the only way to deal with the military is the absolute need for an officer corps-Kingdom-State and Federal commission to both involve the citizenry and protect national security. We may very well be at war despite all attempts at diplomacy but all the other candidates are at best bureaucrats (and subject to military rule) rather than a diplomat which listens to the military but sets its limits with legislation and treaties.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

Education. Our educational system is not giving anyone the tools to reason and research for themselves. The entire affair is a fraud based on junk science as simple Ultra Violet light destroys ALL virus’ (I worked in UC Berkeley Virus Lab under Dr. Calendar and Harvey Bialy of WHO). I was being punished for original research in molecular genetics at UC Riverside and did all the cleanup and the sterilization was not autoclaving as virus’ are not “living” so the true virucide is Ultra violet light).

Health and hygiene cannot be mandated by government as it is not their responsibility but the people need to know real science so that they know simple truths of reality such that carbon dioxide is necessary for plant life, plants exhale oxygen, so it stands to reason that mask wearing is not good for humans (breathing in their own exhaled carbon dioxide) and plants being deprived of our part in producing an atmosphere of oxygen. Teach the basics of health sciences and nutrition, teach inductive reasoning not logic which justifies anything and deductive reasoning not objectivity without integrity and compassion for each other.

TEACH ACCORDING TO HIPPOCRATES : DO NO HARM.

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

The solution is to open our ports to the world by reworking the Jones Act which is inappropriate for today for both Alaska and Hawaii.

Both states were territories when the act was passed and the west coast barons will not be willing to rework the legislation to include the former territories of the USA as we would become internationally necessary for Pacific Basin Commerce instead of the kickback from the mainland to increase our costs for goods.

It would justify the large presence of military in our state to protect not just us but the commerce for all peoples of the Pacific Basin. WIN – WIN!

Taxes on corporations to control their destructiveness, not people of flesh and blood. We are not the problem but tax exempt entities and corporate bailouts are destroying everything.

Finally, encourage everyone to be an entrepreneur and do not tax small business but do make the military, the corporations (municipal and private) and bureaucrats taxable, if necessary, even to destroy malignant corporatocracy.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

This is a boondoggle of idiocy. We have had much greater challenges and we did not run in fear and bury our heads. Stop funding Bill Gates and Eugenics (I know Bill, he is not to be trusted!)

NO MORE FUNDING FOR DRACONIAN MEASURES RELYING UPON ONLY ONE-SIDED HEALTH CZARS. STOP ALL CENSORING OF CONTRARY OPINIONS TO THE COVID PANDEMIC HOAX. IT IS NOT THE BLACK DEATH.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

That incident, regrettably, instigated an entirely false notion of systemic racism. I grew up and knew of the racism in the fifties that we of the sixties joined hands and many hurdles were jumped. For you see, I too have been to the mountain top and we are being dragged backwards. We are not racist! We are a compassionate and helping society. Perhaps the military corporate bureaucracy would have you believe differently as they thrive with Wall Street on arms and war.

I saw the barriers come down and assisted as much as I could to ensure equality in a world of cronyism and corruption willing to use any excuse to demolish gains made and divide people.

THE PROBLEM IS NOT RACE OR EVEN GENDER, IT IS POVERTY!

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

I was the attorney that started Cop Watch in 1980 in Berkeley.

First, stop putting illiterate people in uniforms with guns. I have had too many police recite laws that did not exist. When I was a defense attorney I never saw a police report I could not challenge for it’s veracity. Police and Police departments must be accountable or the corruption and power will never be used for safe communities just unbridled control.

Remove absoluteness of qualified immunity and begin a detailed way to charge and make police who are creating the problems subject to Limited Qualified Immunity. The only Unqualified Immunity belongs to the United States and the Bill of Rights and Sovereignty then descends to states and thence to the ultimate sovereigns-The People. Government is a useful servant and a Fearful Master, to paraphrase George Washington (who refused the crown of the US when offered!) and in whose vision for the republic I share with Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Climate change is a semantic disaster. The climate changes daily and is subject to many factors like the sun, moon and lava movements that separated the continents.

I would champion SPACE and we can’t just toss the burger wrapper out the window. We have to recycle and not “Hawaiian style” as Big Island makes it a joke and does not do complete recycling, just what the cronies want.

We can all become energy self-sufficient with little effort. Horizontal windmills are inefficient compared to Vertical. Solar should be on all exposed surfaces not just fields or individual homes but cars and etc.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I encourage you all to get to know me. I have a podcast at anchor.fm/salvationstomp and am an author with my autobiography, “Banned : Politically Incorrect” available free as an ebook on Amazon uk (my pseudonym is Notso Anonymous). I may be old and weathered, every wrinkle and blemish indicates wisdom gained through the fires of experience. 323 pages and only a romp through time with many questions left to be answered , like anyone’s story with many decades to tell. Your “No Fear” champion in DC, if you want! God Bless and good luck to all!