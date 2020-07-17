2020 Election: Raymond Quel

Name on ballot:

Raymond Quel

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

Raymond Quel facebook

Current occupation:

security protection specialist

Age:

62

Previous job history:

miantenace tech. ,Captain for charter , former owner of corporation Nani kai inc.dba. Go fishing Hawaii. brought it up to 5 stars in tourist industry. Machine operator for Jorgensen steel for 17 years. work in da restaurant business in Haleiwa for 11years.other jobs Roys restaurant in kailua. country painting for 5 years.and freelance as handyman and landscaping.Mana landscaping business.

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Running a corporation business showed me how to work with da community to achieve to run a successful community approach . And to achieve a high standard of 5 star rating takes a lot of community input and know how to navigate to be successful. Hawaiian airlines did a profile on me as a Hawaiian businessman.Free advertisement on the airlines to go fishing with captain Raymond Quel .Knowing how to work with people and solving community issues is very important. Three issues affordable homes, create more jobs and have a good family life.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Build more affordable homes and apartments , create more small business, and have a good family life. wipe out homeless in communities, stop drug use, look at justice systems about stealing in communities, stop police brutality and use kindness as a weapon. Make Hawaiian homeland waiting list go down to zero and house all people of Hawaii. Put a roof over their head and let them be productive.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

Congress can do so much. I do security protection see ground zero issue. Individuals who are selfless nature jeopardize everyone.No like follow mandate and law. THEY claim freedom but no think of others. Asystematic infecting a one year old baby, 91 old man ,kind who ever is in da area.Who going pay medical bill?stupid.love one another and make a difference and make numbers go zero.

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

This one is important pull all resources together and help one another. logistic free homes or shelters, food from farms and agriculture and ocean resources.Create more small business to support these logistic resources.Over see logistic plan that must be run at a high quality assurance program.Get everyone involved.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

If people are taken care off and have a roof over there heads. They can go back to work and be productive citizens and pay taxes.Yes we need to contribute pay taxes and need to balance the budget. Maybe rich corporation can donate money .

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

only in America they teach racism that got to stop.Reeducate people about division of da color of da skin. All lives matter. Love one another and show respect to your brother and sisters. Police brutality must stop of today. Show respect to da police officer. Don’t fight him , listen to his commands and be non confrontational. The media and special interest group incet mayhem. Be carful on what you say. Kapu Aloha must taken in hand and cool control must take precedence. Aloha da love of each other.

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Reforms or communities issues it take everyone to make that difference. Tackle one issue to the next many can be taken care of but we need total individuals commitment in the many communities in the nation. Yes I do agree to reform only to help communities wipe out their issues and be safe for every one in the nations. We need to support each other to achieve good family life. And have no crimes and shooting in our nation communities. Stop the violence and destruction in our cities. Malama Pono.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

That a tricky one. Plant more trees. Stop destroying the forest. create more green zones. Reharvest the sands and put it back on da beach.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

For to long this degradation has taken place in our society. It is time to stop it. Time to make a difference it take your vote and voice to make this change. Please vote for me Raymond Quel district 2 congressional seat. Register to vote and make a difference for your community. Mahalo ke akua