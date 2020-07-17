2020 Election: Steven R Bond

Name on ballot:

Steven R Bond

Running for:

U.S. House – District II

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

SteveBond4Congress.com

Current occupation:

Realtor/recruiter – Farmer: small fruit orchard

Age:

60

Previous job history:

I have been an Investment Advisor, elder care advocate, community volunteer, farmer, and realtor.

Previous elected office, if any:

Private organization Board Member and office holder.

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have an Economic degree and financial experience that I will use to shape policies to pull us out of Hawaii’s crisis of financial destruction. Closed restaurants, devastated family businesses, the demise of music, arts, and sports are the result of misguided policies by many of our local elected councilmen, councilwomen, mayors, representatives, senators, and our governor.

What will be your top priority if elected?

The Republicans will gain control of the US House of representatives and at least Hawaii will have one of our contingent as a member of a majority party. We have to hold hearings of how this Covid fiasco was allowed to have happened.

As Hawaii and the nation face the COVID-19 pandemic, what more can Congress do to protect residents’ health?

Covid-19 has never been isolated, identified, or purified as a virus. A short sequence of a common coronavirus has been amplified and used an excuse to create an unlawful lockdown. All official policy responses that have been taken are based on a scientific assumption that has not even been proven. We are locking everybody down for something ( a common corona virus) that may exist inside of us naturally.

The more you test for evidence of a corona virus the more you find because it is everywhere on our globe and has been for years and years.

When the test uses a grouping of 200 to 300 Base Sequence out of a sample of 30,000 to 40,000 Base Sequence this hardly inspires any confidence. I welcome more Dr’s, Scientists and Researchers to reach out to help get out transparent information in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Even the FDA says these antibody tests should not be used for diagnosis. Additionally he CDC, as well as the manufacturers labeling says the PCR test should not be used for diagnosis. Bad models have been used and continue to be used to deceptively and erroneously manipulate public opinion, and unjustly lockdown our people and our state.

I will give everybody a lockdown exemption pass, so that our Governor, or our Mayors cannot unconstitutionally restrict your freedoms. You will be deputized to be on a confidential fact-finding mission initiated by you or requested by your congressman to collect and gather important information that needs to be passed on to my office for policy making purposes. SteveBond4Congress.com

What more can Congress do to help residents who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Allow members of the general public to personally sue responsible Public officials for damages. Our citizens continue to be victimized by misplaced policies of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, as well as the conflicts of interests surrounding Bill Gates and his involvement. Health Care facilities have cancelled procedures and I am sure countless people were not able to get life saving treatments and operations.

Additionally I will propose a law to allow Vaccine Companies to be sued, congress has exempted big Pharma from this liability. If the Vaccines are so harmless why can’t they be sued?

Why do most of the countries around the world have the same policy responses at the same time? The answers can start to be found at the website of the World Economic Forum or weforum.org. There stated goals include, to re-engineer society with extremely limited freedoms, Covid-19 is a device for more control.

How should the federal government deal with its increasing budget deficit as it spends hundreds of billions on coronavirus-related aid and expenses?

The Competitive Enterprise Institute, CEI.org has a study identifying $1.9 Trillion dollars that are annually being wasted due to regulatory burdens. I am sure there are areas that could be examined, modified, and reduced. This would help to kick start the economy and make more high paying jobs. As an economist I won’t get bamboozled by policy wonks to do stupid or nefarious things.

If elected, what can you do to help ease the deep divisions and inequities in American society that have come to the forefront in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd?

Being from Hawaii it starts with Aloha. We are all minorities here in this wonderful melting pot or calabash bowl. We are blessed to know, work with, and be friends with people from all different culinary, musical, ethnical, technical, educational, and spiritual backgrounds. Hawaii’s Ohana no kai oi. Hawaii’s family is the best.) Common ground is the basis for mutual understanding, love, and appreciation. We need to Malama or care for each other to be the best everyone can be, for themselves, their families, and all our communities. Imua

Do you support reforms to policing in the United States? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Our LEO’s or Law Enforcement Officers and their community could use more funding for recruitment, training, as well as higher salaries to help attract and retain the best of the best. I fully support our County, State, and Federal Law enforcement officers.

What specific policies should Congress enact that would help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

As a child in the 1970’s I remember walking to Mokoli’i Island or Chinaman’s Hat off of Oahu during low tide. I have always been concerned about how climate change can effect sea-level rise. Our state has various policies including SMA’s or shoreline management areas that are subject to more restrictions. There are working groups on all the islands whose Kuleana or responsibility includes researching, educating, and recommending policies to all the governing bodies.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I will create a working group to find which federal lands specifically in Hawaii could be or used for housing, homesteads, and cultural or community centers etc. We need to look into always having the National Parks accessible. We always need to seek guidance from all our kumu or teachers. We need to cherish all keiki o ka ‘aina, the children of our islands. And most importantly we can never never ignore the wise council of our kupuna’s or elders.

With profound respect:

A hui hou, or until we meet again

Aloha Steve Bond