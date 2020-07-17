2020 Election: William Halversen

Name on ballot:

William Halversen

Running for:

Hawaii county council – District 2

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

N/A

Current occupation:

Retired

Age:

63

Previous job history:

Construction

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

N/A

What will be your top priority if elected?

Manufacturing pharmaceauticals to provide jobs.

As Hawaii faces the COVID-19 pandemic, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

Start developing a vaccine.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

Building jobs for them. Budget some money to aid small business, and open up new businesses.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should the county government’s role be in the process?

N/A

Do you support reforms to policing in Hawaii? If yes, please explain what reforms you support.

Have police attend classes on alternatives to using force on an individual.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I believe the County Council should abolish land taxes and find alternate sources of income.