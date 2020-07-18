comscore North and South Road closed as Honolulu firefighters battle brush fire near Kroc Center in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
North and South Road closed as Honolulu firefighters battle brush fire near Kroc Center in Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:07 pm

Honolulu firefighters today are battling a brush fire in Kapolei across from the Kroc Center.

Police have closed the road on North and South Road across from the center. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

