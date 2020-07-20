comscore Firefighters rescue 3 after sailboat runs aground off Waikiki Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters rescue 3 after sailboat runs aground off Waikiki Beach

  • Today

Honolulu firefighters rescued three people from a 36-foot long sailboat that ran aground in waters off Waikiki Beach early today.

The sailboat, Saving Grace, ran aground in waters fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village sometime after it set sail at about 4:30 a.m. today, according to Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West.

No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard personnel are currently at the scene to determine whether any fuel from the sailboat was released into the ocean.

Meanwhile, the boat owner is working on a plan to remove the boat from the water.

