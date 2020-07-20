Hawaiian islands alerted to possible coastal flooding this week as 2 tropical depressions head toward state

Moderate to breezy tradewinds will continue today before trending down on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said, then pick up again on Thursday.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, warns of “nuisance coastal flooding” across the isle chain during most of the week due to a combination of seasonally high astronomical tides and abnormally high sea levels.

The impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, saltwater inundation of vulnerable, low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure, NWS said. The flooding is expected during the afternoon high tides, and through Thursday.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny and breezy, with highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and trades from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight’s forecast is partly cloudy with scattered showers and lows from 70 to 75 degrees. Trades lower in range to 15 to 20 mph.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the trades are expected to decrease to lighter easterlies due to a low-level trough forming over the state, with land and sea breezes expected to develop during this time.

A slight upward trend, meanwhile, is possible with choppy surf along east shores by midweek as a northeast swell arrives. Surf along south shores may also trend up by midweek as a new, long-period south swell arrives.

For today, surf along south shores will be 2 to 4 feet, lowering to 1 to 3 feet Tuesday. Surf along east shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, then 2 to 4 feet Tuesday.

Surf along west shores will be 1 to 3 feet, and surf along north shores will remain 2 feet or less through Tuesday.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on tropical depression Seven-E, which as of 11 a.m. this morning was about 1,565 miles east of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

The depression is expected to turn into a “remnant low” by early Tuesday as it continues moving west, and then dissipate by early Thursday.

Another tropical depression, Eight-E, was located late this morning about 2,325 east-southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and moving southwest at 7 mph. It is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.

A few record high temperatures were set over the weekend, including a record high of 95 degrees in Kahului on Friday, which surpassed the previous one of 92 set in 2015. A record high of 93 degrees was set again in Kahului on Saturday, breaking the old record of 91 set in 2019. A high of 91 degrees in Honolulu on Saturday matched the previous record set in 1987.

A small craft advisory has been issued for Maalaea Bay, various channels, leeward Oahu waters, windward Maui County waters, and leeward and southeast Hawaii island waters through 6 p.m. today.