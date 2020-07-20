Television and radio – July 20, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|MLB Summer Camp: Phillies at Yanks
|12:05 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB Summer Camp: Angels at Padres
|3:10 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB Summer Camp: Angels at Padres
|3:10 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|MLB Summer Camp: D’backs at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|KBO League: LG Twins at KT Wiz
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SOCCER
|MLS: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|English: Everton at Sheffield United
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Girona FC at AD Alcorcon
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Eng: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|USL: Loudoun Utd. FC at Hartford Athletic
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|2020 (Re)Open
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|2020 (Re)Open
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL
|KBO League: LG Twins at KT Wiz (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLB Summer Camp: Astros at Royals
|8:05 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA208*
|95
|MLB Summer Camp: Rockies at Rangers
|2:05 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|MLB Summer Camp: Angels at Dodgers
|3:40 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|KBO League: Giants at Wyverns
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BOXING
|Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|MLS: New England vs. Toronto FC
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|English: Manchester City at Watford
|7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Bologna at Atalanta
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|English: Arsenal FC at Aston Villa
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|MLS: Columbus SC vs. Atlanta Utd. FC
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|MLS: D.C. United vs. Montreal
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS
|World Team: Orlando vs. Washington
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|2020 (Re)Open
|4 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|World Team: Orange County vs. Las Vegas
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Radio
|No live play-by-play broadcasts scheduled for today and Tuesday
