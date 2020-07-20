comscore Television and radio - July 20, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – July 20, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 7:58 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
MLB Summer Camp: Phillies at Yanks 12:05 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB Summer Camp: Angels at Padres 3:10 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB Summer Camp: Angels at Padres 3:10 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
MLB Summer Camp: D’backs at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
KBO League: LG Twins at KT Wiz 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SOCCER
MLS: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
English: Everton at Sheffield United 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Girona FC at AD Alcorcon 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Eng: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton 9:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
USL: Loudoun Utd. FC at Hartford Athletic 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
2020 (Re)Open 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL
KBO League: LG Twins at KT Wiz (cont.) midnight ESPN2 21/224 74
MLB Summer Camp: Astros at Royals 8:05 a.m. MLBN NA208* 95
MLB Summer Camp: Rockies at Rangers 2:05 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
MLB Summer Camp: Angels at Dodgers 3:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
KBO League: Giants at Wyverns 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BOXING
Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
MLS: New England vs. Toronto FC 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
English: Manchester City at Watford 7 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Bologna at Atalanta 7:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
English: Arsenal FC at Aston Villa 9:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
MLS: Columbus SC vs. Atlanta Utd. FC 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
MLS: D.C. United vs. Montreal 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS
World Team: Orlando vs. Washington 3 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
2020 (Re)Open 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
World Team: Orange County vs. Las Vegas 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
 
Radio
No live play-by-play broadcasts scheduled for today and Tuesday

