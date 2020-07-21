Hawaii counts 25 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 1,418

Hawaii health officials reported 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases today, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,418.

Today’s new cases include 21 on Oahu and four on Maui, according to the state Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 tally.

>> RELATED: Oahu coronavirus cases are fewest in 2 weeks

As of today, 310 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,084 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 76% of those infected. Twenty-seven new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,100 on Oahu, 139 in Maui County, 114 on Hawaii island, and 43 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s coronavirus-related death toll remains at 24. Seventeen deaths have been on Oahu, six have been on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died in Arizona.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 151 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 149 hospitalizations within the state, 119 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 812 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 122 patients released. Hawaii island has 10 active infections, while Kauai County none.

Of the 108,182 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.3% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,399 new test results in today’s tally.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is still developing and will be updated again.