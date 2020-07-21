No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.8-magnitude Alaskan earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the Alaskan Peninsula tonight.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “no tsunamis were observed at nearby deep ocean gauges.”

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 8:12 p.m. Hawaii time and was centered about 65 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and 529 miles south-southwest of Anchorage, at a depth of about 17 miles.

A tsunami warning and tsunami advisory are in effect tonight for parts of Alaska.