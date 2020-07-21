No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.8-magnitude Alaskan earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the Alaskan Peninsula tonight.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “no tsunamis were observed at nearby deep ocean gauges.”
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 8:12 p.m. Hawaii time and was centered about 65 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and 529 miles south-southwest of Anchorage, at a depth of about 17 miles.
A tsunami warning and tsunami advisory are in effect tonight for parts of Alaska.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.