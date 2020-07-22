Here’s what you need to prepare for a storm during a pandemic

With Hurricane Douglas still on track on its path toward the Hawaiian isles this weekend, officials are recommending that residents prepare a 14-day emergency supply kit.

According to the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, a 14-day disaster supply kit should be prepared ahead of time, if possible, and offer enough for each person for 14 days. In case of the need to relocate, be prepared to take the supply kit with you.

Among the recommended items for a supply kit:

>> Water. One gallon of water per person per day for drinking as well as sanitation (don’t forget your pets). The city recommends storing more than one gallon per person due to increased sanitation needs.

>> Non-perishable food. Items such as peanut butter and protein shakes, dried fruits and nuts.

>> Plates, utensils and a manual can opener.

>> Battery-powered or hand-crank radio.

>> Flashlight, with extra batteries.

>> Cell phones with solar chargers.

>> Important documents and cash in a waterproof container.

>> Prescription medications, contact lenses, and a first aid kit.

>> Whistle, important for signaling for help.

>> Sanitation products, including heavy-duty garbage bags, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and gloves.

>> Photograph of you and your family to help locate each other if separated.

>> Dust mask to help filter contaminated air.

In addition, the city had the following tips during these challenging times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

>> If you are unable to get all of the recommended items on the list, prioritize food, water and medications.

>> Bottled water can be expensive, so the city recommends storing tap water in a container as an alternative. This BWS video shows you how.

>> Due to COVID-19, add cloth face coverings, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectant to the 14-day supply kit.

>> Review your family plan on where to stay during a hurricane. Consider staying with family or friends with a hurricane resistant home or workplace. If an evacuation shelter is your only safe option, be prepared to take additional steps to prevent the spread of illness at the shelter. Bring soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and cloth face coverings (2-3 per person).

Oahu residents can sign up for emergency alerts via the HNL.Info app online or at Google Play and App Store. Official social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter include @Oahu_DEM, @HonoluluGov, and @Hawaii_EMA. The American Red Cross of Hawaii is @HawaiiRedCross.

Additional Resources

>> Guide to hurricane preparedness

>> Homeowner’s Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards (By University of Hawaii Sea Grant)

>> Checklist of what to do before, during and after a hurricane at this link.

>> Hawaiian Electric’s Handbook for Emergency Preparedness

>> County specific links available at getreadyhawaii.gov.