Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning is named to pre-season all-conference team

University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning today was named to the Mountain West’s Pre-Season All-Conference team.

Manning is the only Rainbow Warrior on the 28-player team.

Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho, a 2017 Kahuku High graduate, also was selected.

Manning “is an extremely gifted athlete,” UH coach Todd Graham said in a video statement. “I’m very, very impressed with him. He has an opportunity, if he continues to work hard, he’s going to be a special player for us, and have a chance to probably make a good living playing football. He’s very, very blessed physically, hard worker, highly intelligent. He’s the total package. That’s a very good selection there.”

Manning, a left tackle, has started all 29 games of his two-season UH career. He did not redshirt.

Last season, Manning was the blind-side blocker for quarterbacks Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro. McDonald was the Tennessee Titans’ seventh-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft. Cordeiro is listed as the Warriors’ starting quarterback. Cordeiro is 4-0 as a starter during his two-year career.

Manning was named to the 2019 All-Mountain West second team.

Manning is a 2018 graduate of Apollo High School in Glendale, Ariz.